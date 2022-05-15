By Jenna Zucker and Gabriella Borter

BUFFALO, United States (Reuters) – The white teenager who shot and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a market in a black neighborhood in upstate New York had been arrested and given a mental health evaluation a year ago. , but was released after about a day, officials said Sunday.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, turned himself in to police Saturday at the market in Buffalo, New York, after what authorities called an act of “racially motivated extremist violence”. He apparently released a racist manifesto on the internet.

“The evidence we have gathered so far leaves no doubt that this is a racist hate crime that will go to court as a hate crime,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday.

Eleven people hit by the shots were black and two were white, officials said. The racial division among the fatal victims is not known.

Gramaglia told reporters that Gendron had been arrested and given a day and a half mental evaluation in June last year, but was released.