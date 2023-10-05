A Canadian anti-Semite will appear in court on Thursday for allegedly projecting anti-Semitic slogans on the Anne Frank House in February. Before the incident, the suspect, Robert Wilson, had already left a trail of hatred across the world, from the US to Auschwitz.
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
08:08
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Suspect #projection #Anne #Frank #House #left #trail #hatred #world #including #Auschwitz