The alleged perpetrator of the attack that fatally shot three Kurds in Paris was due to appear before a judge on Monday who will decide whether to charge him in the case that sparked angry protests.

The 69-year-old man confessed to feeling a “pathological” hatred of foreigners and spent almost a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody, authorities said.

Friday’s shooting at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby hair salon sparked panic in Paris’s busy 10th arrondissement, home to numerous shops and restaurants as well as a large Kurdish population.

Three other people were injured in the attack, although none seriously.

The violence revived the tragic memory of three unsolved killings of Kurds in 2013 that many attribute to Kurdish militants affiliated with the outlawed PKK in southeastern Turkey as well as northern Iraq.

Many members of the Kurdish community expressed their annoyance with the French security services, saying they did little to stop the shooting.

Frustration erupted on Saturday as dozens of protesters clashed with police in central Paris for the second day in a row as a peaceful march to pay tribute to the victims ended.

Protesters throw stones at police officers during a protest against the recent shooting at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris, Saturday, December 24, 2022. Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racist groups are holding a protest in Paris on Saturday following the death of three people in a Kurdish cultural center in an attack targeting foreigners. ©Lewis Joly/AP

a history of violence

The suspect, named William M. by French media, is a gun aficionado with a history of racial bashing who had been released on bail earlier this month.

The retired train driver was convicted of armed violence in 2016 by a Seine-Saint-Denis court, but appealed the decision and awaited the verdict.

A year later he was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.

The suspect said he initially wanted to kill people in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which has a large immigrant population, but changed his mind because there were few people and his clothing got in the way of reloading the gun, the prosecutor said. about the shooting on Friday.

He returned to his parents’ house before deciding to go to the 10th district.

The man was charged with racist violence last year after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a saber in an eastern Paris park.

The prosecutor then concluded that no links to an extremist ideology were found after searching his parents’ home, a computer and a smartphone.

The suspect stated that he acquired the weapon four years ago from a member of a shooting club, that he hid it at his parents’ house and that he had never used it before.

The Kurds, often described as the world’s largest stateless people, are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.