A 69-year-old man opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center and killed three people on Friday. He said he had a “pathological hatred” of “non-European foreigners”. this Sunday.

The 69-year-old is due to appear at a court hearing on Monday. He spent Sunday in a psychiatric institution and was referred back to police custody.

Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was “depressed” and “suicidal” and wanted to “kill foreigners”.

The man told prosecutors that a burglary at his home in 2016 was a turning point that sparked in him a “hatred of foreigners that has become completely pathological”. He said his hatred was aimed at “non-European foreigners”.

The xenophobic attack on a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon has sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.

Three other people were injured in the attack, but none of them are in danger of dying and one has already been released from hospital. The assailant was disarmed and immobilized by one of the victims in the hairdressing salon, until the police arrived.

The suspect said he initially wanted to kill people in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which has a large immigrant population, but changed his mind and went to the Kurdish cultural centre, which is close to his parents’ home.

“He’s crazy,” says suspect’s father

Identified as William M. by French media, the suspect is a gun enthusiast, has a history of gun crime and was released on bail earlier this month.

A retired train driver, he was previously convicted of armed violence in 2016 by a court in Seine-Saint-Denis, but has appealed. A year later, he was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.

Last year, he was also accused of racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in east Paris.

The prosecutor said no link to an extremist ideology was found after searches of his parents’ home and computer and smartphone expertise.

The suspect said he acquired his gun four years ago from a member of a shooting club, hid it in his parents’ house and had never used it before.

“He’s crazy, he’s crazy,” his father told the AFP news agency, describing him as quiet and reserved. He added that his son didn’t say anything as he left the house on Friday.

Kurdish community protests

Members of the Kurdish community expressed anger at the French security services, saying they had done too little to prevent the attack.

On Saturday, there was a clash between protesters and police in central Paris after a memorial service for the dead.

The French capital’s police chief, Laurent Nunez, told the BFM television channel on Saturday that 31 police officers and a protester were injured in the disturbances, while 11 people were arrested, “mainly for damages”.

Hundreds of Kurds in Syria also demonstrated on Sunday in solidarity with the victims.

Often described as the world’s largest stateless people, Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group scattered across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. Of the six victims of the attack, five are Turkish and one is French.

Turkey’s army has been fighting Kurdish militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known by its acronym PKK, for many years, which is banned in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq. Turkish military has also recently launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Kurds in northern Syria.

Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist group, but Turkey accuses some European countries of leniency towards suspected members of the group. This frustration has been the main reason behind Turkey’s delay in authorizing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

