The railway police intercepted 14 girls going from Ranchi to Hyderabad in view of the possibility of human trafficking. It was told that efforts were being made to take eight minor girls and 6 young women to Hyderabad in the name of sewing training. Entering the station in suspicious condition late at night, she was spotted by a lady guard of the Railway Protection Force. He then informed his superiors. After which these girls were handed over to the Kotwali police station in-charge for further action.Railway police officer said that these women told in preliminary inquiry that they were being taken to Hyderabad by train (07008) for sewing training. On inquiring into the matter, they all did not mention the name of any institution, nor did they present any statutory documents for training. During this, after talking to his family, it was found that he too has no information in this regard. After which the Railway Protection Force handed over all the women to the Kotwali police station.

Police is investigating the case

It was told that in the night of October 2, the RPF lady jawan Khashbu Kumari saw 14 girls entering the Ranchi station in suspicious condition during the course of the chanking. When in doubt, they interrogated them and reported this to ‘Nanhe Farishte’ and their officials, a team that curbs human trafficking. All these girls are residents of Latehar district. Their age is between 11 and 22 years.