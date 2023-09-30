The Police of Las Vegas arrested this Friday a suspect accused of the murder of hiphop icon Tupac Shakur, a case that was unsolved for 27 years, authorities reported today at a press conference.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60-year-old, was arrested for allegedly shooting the rapper in the famous Strip in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Shakur, 25, was injured and died on September 13 of that year.

Our goal was always to find those responsible for the violent murder of Tupac Shakur

Clark County Prosecutor Steve Wolfson explained in a conference that a county grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against Davis on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

For his part, the chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Kevin McMahill, defended himself against criticism that his department had forgotten the case. “Our goal was always to find those responsible for the violent murder of Tupac Shakur,” he said.

After years without progress in the case, last July the Las Vegas Police searched the home in Henderson (Nevada) of Paula Clemons, Davis’ wife, who on multiple occasions had claimed that her nephew Orlando Anderson was involved in the murder of Davis. artist.

Anderson was involved in an altercation with Shakur and other individuals when they were at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas watching a boxing match.



Anderson denied responsibility for the murder on numerous occasions and two years after Shakur’s death he was killed in a gang shootout in California.

The author of “Hit ‘Em Up” was killed after being shot several times by a vehicle after leaving the MGM hotel. In 2018, Netflix made the documentary “Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders”, in which Davis appears stating that He had been in the vehicle with the man who shot Shakur, but did not want to name the person responsible.

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department today described Davis as “the leader and decision-maker” of the California South Side Compton Crips gang, which ordered Shakur’s death.

Since his murder, Tupac’s legend grew exponentially, turning him into an emblem of American hiphop. His death has given rise to the creation of conspiracy theories.Shakur was born on June 16, 1971 in New York, he grew up in poverty and the violence of the streets and as a teenager he entered an art school in Baltimore (Maryland).

The album “2Pacalypse Now” (1991) was the first step in a career in which he was characterized by the “gangsta” style, a current of rap that aspired to portray the misery, violence and racism of the ghettos but that, According to his critics, he glorified the lives of criminals.

EFE

