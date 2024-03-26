Suspect of having Marielle killed used parliamentary funds to promote project of his own

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 22:26

Federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) spent R$13,980 in public funds to publicize, last month, a project he authored that seeks to combat violence against women. He is identified as one of the masterminds behind the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL) in 2018, and was arrested by the Federal Police (PF) this Sunday, the 24th.

Between October 2nd and 27th, Brazão hired nine companies to publicize bill 146/2021. The proposal envisages the creation of electronic equipment that can strengthen response and support systems for situations of violence against women, provided for in the Maria da Penha Law.

The money used by Brazão to publicize the project came from the parliamentary quota, which is used to pay for congressmen's mandates. In addition to publicizing parliamentary activities, the amounts are used to cover expenses with gasoline, food and air tickets.

Among the companies that were hired are blogs from Rio de Janeiro, companies specializing in political marketing, local radio stations, and establishments that provide sound services. The contract with the highest value is R$3,000, with an independent newspaper in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazão's electoral stronghold.

O Estadão He sought advice from deputy Chiquinho Brazão, but received no response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

According to the PF report released last Sunday, the 24th, the deputy and his brother Domingos Brazão, who is an advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ), had Marielle killed because of interests related to land grabbing and the actions of militias in the region.

Bill was presented more than a thousand days after Marielle's execution

The project was presented by Brazão on February 3, 2021, 1,057 days after the execution of Marielle and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in the Estácio neighborhood, in the center of Rio. Currently, the proposal is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, and it depends on the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to be put to a vote in the plenary.

In justifying the project, Brazão states that violence against women is “a serious public health problem”. The deputy, who is currently in pre-trial detention at the Brasília Federal Penitentiary, also stated that the crimes affect “all social classes and different levels of cultural, educational, religious and professional background”.

From prison, Brazão said he had a 'great relationship' with Marielle

This Tuesday, the 26th, the Chamber's Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) began analyzing the maintenance of Brazão's prison, which was determined on Sunday by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

Via video conference, Brazão said he had a “great relationship” with Marielle at the City Council of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. He was called a murderer by PSOL deputies after completing his statement during the collegiate session.