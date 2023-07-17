Entrepreneur Roberto Mantovani Filho ran for mayor of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in the interior of São Paulo, in 2004

Businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho, identified by the PF (Federal Police) as one of the 3 Brazilians who harassed the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes, was candidate for mayor in 2004 by the Liberal Party.

Mantovani ran for mayor of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP). According to the accountability disclosed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the businessman spent R$ 74,140.36 with his electoral campaign. He it received 10,395 votes (10.4% of valid votes) and finished in 4th place.

The businessman has also contributed with the financing of other campaigns. In the 2020 municipal election, he donated R$11,000 to the PSD leadership of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste. In the same vein, he also made direct donations to 2 candidates.

José Antonio Ferreira, the Dr. Josephwho was a PSD candidate for mayor of the municipality, received R$ 4,000 in donations and was not elected. Joshua Ricardo Lopesfrom the PTB, also received a transfer of the same amount and won the Socorro (SP) mayoral election.

In a note, the PSD reported that it verifies whether Mantovani is affiliated with the acronym and that, if the affiliation is confirmed, “will call the club’s Ethics Committee so that the appropriate punitive measures are taken, which should culminate in their expulsion”.

To the Power360the businessman confirmed that he saw Moraes at Rome International Airport, but said that he would wait for official notification of the accusation against him and his family to give his version of the episode.

He and his wife, Andrei Mantovani, must testify to the PF next Tuesday (18.jul). O Power360 found out that the couple was summoned to give testimony this Sunday morning (16.jul), but reported having a trip scheduled and had the hearing rescheduled.

Earlier, their son-in-law, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, testified to the PF in Piracicaba. On the occasion, he denied that he had uttered offenses to Moraes and stated that the curses came from other people who gathered near the minister.

understand the case

On Friday (July 14), Moraes, who was accompanied by his son, returned from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Sienawhen he was the target of offenses uttered by Brazilians.

Mantovani was accompanied by his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and son-in-law, Alex Zanatta. The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”.

Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face after he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

The 3 Brazilians disembarked on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation.

