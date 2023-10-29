Defense of the Mantovani family wants a new analysis as they see contradictions in reports from the PF and the Italian police

The defense of businessman Roberto Mantovani, suspected of harassing STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, requested a new examination of the images from the episode. He claims which saw divergence in the analyzes carried out by the Federal Police and the Italian police. Here’s the complete of the order (PDF – 1 MB).

In the document, lawyer Ralph Tórtima, responsible for the businessman’s defense, states that, while the PF understood that the recordings “seem” confirm that Moraes’ son was slapped, the Italian authorities have another interpretation.

The translation attached to the request states that the Italian police reported that “the only physical contact worth noting was detectable, which occurred between Mantovani Roberto and the personality’s son, as the latter was probably exasperated by the verbal attacks received, he swung his arms with his left upper limb, touching the back of the head of the antagonist who simultaneously performed the same action using the arm on the right, slightly impacting Alexandre Barci de Moraes’ glasses”.

The defense wants a new examination to be carried out by the National Institute of Criminalistics, the PF’s own body.

“Considering the unequivocal contradiction that exists in the analysis of images taken by the federal and Italian police, it is requested that all images received in International Cooperation be sent to the National Institute of Criminalistics, with a view to having them duly examined by those in the law”.

PF REPORT

On October 5, the PF released a preliminary report based on images sent by Italian authorities to investigate acts of hostility against minister Alexandre de Moraes, at Fiumicino International Airport, in Rome.

The attack allegedly came from Roberto Mantovani, who was accompanied by his wife, Andrea Munarão. Mantovani and his family are being investigated for alleged insults and physical aggression against Moraes and his family. The investigation was opened at the request of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

The PF document says that “images of Rome International Airport allow us to conclude that Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andreia Munarão provoked, caused and, possibly, due to their body expressions shown in the images, may have offended, insulted or even slandered the minister Alexandre de Moraes and his son Alexandre Barci de Moraes”.

“Subsequently, the brief discussion between the two, visibly motivated by the actions of Andreia Munarão, which provoked an apparent verbalization on the part of Barci, Roberto Mantovani raised his right hand and hit the face (or glasses) of Alexandre Barci de Moraes, displacing or making the minister’s son’s accessory come out of his face”, added the text.

The case’s rapporteur at the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, overturned the secrecy of the investigations on October 4th. However, he kept the images secret, releasing only the process documents that analyze the recordings. The case files also include testimonies from those involved, who deny the attacks.