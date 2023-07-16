Alex Zanatta testified in Piracicaba (SP); he is one of the 3 Brazilians involved in the offense to the STF minister

Alex Zanatta Bignotto, suspected of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at Rome’s international airport, denied this Sunday (16.Jul.2023), in testimony to the Federal Police (Federal Police), who has uttered offenses to the magistrate. As found out by Power360, Zanatta said he had only one “chance encounter” with Moraes.

He arrived at the police station around 10 am and left at 12 pm. To the agents, he reported that he was looking for a VIP room at the airport terminal in the Italian capital when he spotted Moraes. According to Zanatta, the offenses against the minister came from other people who gathered close to him.

The PF is also investigating two other people involved in the case, who are Zanatta’s parents-in-law: businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho (Alex Zanatta’s father-in-law) and his wife, Andreia Mantovani. According to the investigation of Power360, the couple was summoned to testify in the morning, but said they had a scheduled trip. The deposition was scheduled for the morning of Tuesday (18.Jul.2023).

To the Power360, Mantovani confirmed that he saw Moraes at Rome International Airport, but said he would wait for official notification of the accusation against him and his family to give his version of the episode. He declined to comment on the verbal abuse or the alleged physical assault on the minister’s son.

the case

Moraes was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held at University of Sienawhen he was harassed by the group, according to the PF.

The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”. Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face, when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

The 3 Brazilians identified as Roberto Mantovani, Andreia Mantovani and Alex Zanatta landed on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation. Now, the corporation is investigating whether there was a crime against honor and threat.

