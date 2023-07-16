Roberto Mantovani Filho denies having approached the STF minister; incident occurred on friday (14.jul) at rome airport

Businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho, identified by the PF (Federal Police) as one of the 3 Brazilians who harassed the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes and his son at the Rome airport, said on Saturday (15.Jul.2023) that they will wait for an official statement to express their opinion on the case.

to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulohe denied having approached the magistrate: “What I can tell you is that I really saw the minister. He was sitting in a room, but I didn’t say a word to him.”.

Moraes was at the airport accompanied by his son. The minister was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Siena. The information was published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360.

The group called Moraes a “bandit, communist and bought”. Roberto Mantovani Filho reportedly even physically assaulted the magistrate’s son with a blow to the face, when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

“That’s right, the police didn’t ask anything about it. Therefore, I prefer to wait to find out what I am being accused of, if my family is being accused of something”, said Mantovani to Folha de S.Paulo.

The other 2 Brazilians were identified as Andreia and Alex Zanatta. The 3 disembarked on Saturday morning (15.jul) at the international airport of Guarulhos, in São Paulo. Until Monday (July 17), the PF will open an inquiry into crimes against honor and threat.

PF agents were at the Guarulhos airport at the time of landing. “we talked [com os policiais federais] and they asked to give a brief account of what had taken place in Rome. I made this report”, declared Mantovani.

According to him, the corporation gave the option for the conversation with a delegate to take place later on. Mantovani said he was accompanied by two granddaughters, aged 4 and 2, and other family members. So he decided to leave.

“I will wait for a statement [da PF] to know that I’m being accused”, he stated.

