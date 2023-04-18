TOKYO (Reuters) – A man suspected of throwing a smoke bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sued the government, claiming he was unfairly barred from running in national elections, Japanese media reported on Tuesday. .

Ryuji Kimura filed a lawsuit with the Kobe district court last June, claiming he was unable to run in the election due to his age and inability to make a 3 million yen ($22,339) deposit, the Yomiuri newspaper and other outlets said. citing the case record.

According to the lawsuit, Kimura, 24, alleged that the electoral law violates the Constitution, which stipulates equality before the law, among other provisions.

The court threw out the lawsuit, in which Kimura sought 100,000 yen in damages for the mental anguish he allegedly suffered, according to reports.

Kimura has appealed to the Osaka High Court against that decision with further allegations that the incumbent political forces illegally remained in power, and a decision is scheduled for next month, according to Japanese media.

Japanese authorities searched Kimura’s home on Sunday in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, a day after he was arrested there after allegedly trying to attack Kishida with an explosive object during an election speech by the prime minister in Wakayama city.

Kimura has yet to be formally charged over the incident.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura)