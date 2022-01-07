An Italian man arrested in New York on suspicion of stealing unpublished manuscripts from hundreds of authors by posing as a publisher and literary agent was brought before a Manhattan court on Thursday. He claims to be innocent. Reuters reports that.

Filippo Bernardini, 29, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he has used false identities and email addresses and registered more than 160 domain names since 2016, impersonating reputable publishers to authors. Among his victims are Margaret Atwood and Sally Rooney, as well as the Dutch writer Hanna Bervoets.

Bernardini, an employee of Simon & Schuster publishers in London, according to LinkedIn, fraudulently obtained hundreds of unpublished manuscripts, according to prosecutors. He has been charged with fraud and identity theft. It is unclear what the suspect did with the manuscripts he received. There is no evidence that he attempted to sell them or ransom them. He may have wanted to steal authors’ literary ideas.

‘Shocked and horrified’

In the domain names he registered, he often replaced the letter ‘m’ with the letters ‘rn’, so that, for example, ‘simonandschuster’ was rendered as ‘sirnonandschuster’. Simon & Schuster UK said in a statement on Wednesday that it was “shocked and appalled” at the allegations. The publishing house has suspended Bernardini. The company is not accused of involvement.

Prosecutors urged the judge to detain him because of the risk that he would flee. However, he will be released on bail, for a bail of 300,000 dollars (about 265,000 euros). However, he is monitored electronically. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.