WITH VIDEO49-year-old Minh Nghia Vuong, who is wanted by the police for the fatal shooting at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht, is a notorious criminal. He has been in the picture with the police and the judiciary for at least twenty years and has a long history of robberies, possession of weapons, threats and theft. The former Vietnamese refugee is shrewd and elusive. Hence his nickname: Lucky.
Tonny van der Mee, Jorina Haspels
Latest update:
22-01-23, 17:10
