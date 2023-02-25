with videoThe 49-year-old Minh Nghia V., who shot his ex-girlfriend Anneke (38) and former mother-in-law Michel (66) in broad daylight in a parking lot at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht, has been arrested by the police. Agents found the murder suspect around 12:30 p.m. on the Kethelbrug in Schiedam, after a tip from an observant citizen.



More than a month after the shooting at the busy Walburg shopping center, the police have arrested V. “Due to a tip from an observant citizen, in combination with intensive investigation work, the suspect could be arrested by the Special Interventions Service (DSI), “said a police spokesman. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was alone in a car. “It has been seized for further investigation.” A large team of detectives spent weeks arresting V., who is also called Lucky because of his cunning mannerisms as a criminal. “We are deeply moved,” the family said. “This is fantastic news.”

The police distributed his photo, his name and asked everyone to look out for him. They found several getaway cars, raided homes and the Public Prosecution Service put a reward of 30,000 euros on the golden tip that would lead to the arrest of one of the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands last month. Whether that promised reward will actually be paid in this case, the Public Prosecution Service does not want to say at this time. “It is now being examined whether the tipster provided the crucial information for the arrest of V.”

The police suspected that V. received help to evade the authorities. The police also thought that Lucky was still hiding in the Rotterdam region. He was arrested on Saturday in Schiedam, one of the surrounding municipalities. Several witnesses report that V.’s car was jammed on the bridge in the Nieuwland district of Schiedam by inconspicuous police vehicles and then held at gunpoint. See also Reparations for Poland?: Warsaw's demands on Berlin are politically incorrect

‘Emotional week’

The family of victims Michel and Anneke say they are relieved to receive the “fantastic news that the investigation team has caught the fugitive perpetrator of the shooting. After a very emotional week, in which one of the daughters of our murdered Michel made an urgent appeal to Opsporing Requested, we could not have received a better announcement this weekend.”

The family was not only very sad after the shooting, but also lived in fear because V. was still walking around freely. Our family immediately expressed its gratitude to everyone on the research team for the unbridled effort and the success achieved. For now we leave the spokesperson about details of the arrest to the police and OM, but it goes without saying that we were deeply moved when we received the message. We are grateful to everyone who, whether or not, has supported us in spirit and helped with the manhunt.”

The shock of the brutal shooting at the busy shopping center in Zwijndrecht was great. There were many witnesses to the drama in which V.’s former mother-in-law died and his ex-girlfriend Anneke was seriously injured. She is now out of danger, the family reported a few days ago. “Exactly a month ago, our lives were destroyed by an insane act. Our innocent and defenseless mother Michel was cowardly shot dead by Anneke’s ex-boyfriend, her daughter she was so fond of. Our dear sister and aunt Anneke were seriously injured, but are now out of danger.”

‘The sadness in her eyes, the desperation’

On Tuesday, the family told their emotional story in the television program Opsporing Verzoeken, after they had already done so to AD.nl. About the fact that 38-year-old Anneke had just moved in with her mother for three months and was doing her best to end a dark period (during her love affair with V., ed.). Her family did their best to help her, even though they hadn’t been in contact for years. Anneke was 26 years old when the relationship started. “When she came into contact with this gentleman, Anneke was gone from one day to the next,” says one of her sisters on TV. See also War in Ukraine: Zelensky highlights progress in Lyman and condemns attack in Zaporizhia



Quote

Two days later she had packed her things and was gone Sister of Anne

,,My mother said: Anneke, you’re not going with him, that’s not your type, is it? But two days later she had packed her things and was gone. The young woman who was always so close to everyone broke off all contact. It was because of him, a thousand percent sure. My mother went there in the beginning.” But at some point they lost contact. “Her mother Michel in particular suffered from the break: the sadness in her eyes, the desperation.”

Up to three months before the shooting. At the end of last year, Anneke, the youngest of Michel’s four daughters, broke off the relationship with V and moved in with her mother, but he did not leave her alone. He called her day and night.”

Saturday, January 21, Anneke and her mother Michel went shopping in Zwijndrecht. They drank a cup of chocolate milk and ate pea soup. “They took another picture. That was the last picture.” Around half past two in the afternoon they decided to go home. They were met in the parking lot by V.. According to eyewitnesses, suspect V. first shot mother Michel, then Anneke hung on his arm to stop him. But this didn’t help. She too was shot. A sister of Anneke said: ,,I was walking in the city and I heard: two women murdered. And I immediately thought of them. I think that’s the sickest thing of all, that I immediately thought of that. My mother, that you kill such a person. No. She never bothered him, she wasn’t a nasty mother-in-law. How sick are you? for what? Because you’re dating? Pathetic.”

Mayor: ‘Very nice and soothing’

The mayor of Dordrecht, the city in which Anneke and Michel also lived together in recent months and where suspect V. was officially registered, responds via Twitter: “It’s great and soothing that the suspect of the terrible murder attack in the neighboring municipality of Zwijndrecht has been arrested. Thanks in part to an attentive resident and great detective work by our people from the Rotterdam Police,” says Wouter Kolff.





