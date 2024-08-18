FSB Detains Suspect in LPR of Transferring Data to Kyiv for Missile Strike

FSB officers detained a suspect in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the transfer of data to Kyiv for a missile strike. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the detained Ukrainian citizen cooperated with foreign intelligence services. It is alleged that on his own initiative he collected and transmitted military information.

According to a video recording of the suspect’s interrogation, which was obtained by journalists, he wanted to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and transmitted the information via a bot in Telegram. “There was a missile strike, this news made me very happy. I realize that I committed a crime and concluded that I should not have done it because I could have been free,” the man admitted.

A criminal case has been opened against him under Article 276 (“Espionage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. An investigation is currently underway.

Earlier it was reported that the Supreme Court of the LPR sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 11.5 years in prison for cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The man collected intelligence and passed it on to an SBU officer to damage Russia’s security. He fully admitted his guilt and repented.