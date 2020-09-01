An armed ex-police officer in Landshut is arrested in the course of the “NSU 2.0” investigation. Apparently he is close to local politics.

LANDSHAT taz | The boa constrictor is a type of boa that is characterized by its diverse appearances. The animals, also called idol snakes, can be between one and 4.5 meters long. They are red, white, brown and-or black. Snake fans all over the world find it fascinatingly different.

The man, who calls himself Eugen Prinz, breeds these animals together with his wife, even if he is not a big fan of diversity himself. Not in his living space.

Prince bears testimony to this when he writes articles: For example about the “Muslim machos” who would not integrate or the alleged hatred of Germany by the taz. Eugen Prinz writes for the right-wing extremist platform Politically Incorrect and his own blog. In real life he is called Hermann S.

On July 24th the Frankfurt public prosecutor sent the police to Landshut-Auloh to see Hermann S. aka Eugen Prinz. The suspicion: S. could have written six of the total of at least 71 threatening emails that have since been received by prominent activists, politicians and journalists and all of which were written in the name of “NSU 2.0”.

Right hatred from the norm German idyll

The police took away computers and data carriers in July, as well as three weapons that S. illegally owned, a pump gun and two pistols. The evaluation of the data should now show whether S. is actually behind the six threatening emails.

Landshut-Auloh, that is the norm German idyll. Generous but inconspicuous houses, trimmed lawns, the FC Bayern flag is waving, a cat is missing, the citizens’ forum is looking for helpers on the way to school. To S. ‘ Wooden picket fence hangs a sign that shows a shitting dog in the crosshairs.

The public prosecutor’s office is now concerned with whether S. also takes people in the crosshairs or would like to take them. The investigators had obtained a search warrant because the threats sent to politicians and artists in July came from an email address that also uses the pseudonym Eugen Prinz.

S. himself denies the allegations and claims to have been the victim of an intrigue. Among other things, he points out that the emails contain not only his pseudonym, but also his real name and full address. The Frankfurt am Main public prosecutor’s office confirms this. The evaluation by S. ‘ Hardware is still going on. The Munich public prosecutor’s office is meanwhile dealing with the three unreported weapons. There are also legal weapons in the S. household, he is a marksman.

Visiting the AfD in the Bundestag

S. had once worked as a police officer. The now 63-year-old resigned from the police force 16 years ago and is now receiving a pension that could now be withdrawn in the course of disciplinary proceedings.

What do the Landshut police say? “We are a very young agency,” says Landshut police chief Helmut Eibensteiner on the phone. “Almost nobody here knows that.” Two colleagues still worked with S. for whom Eibensteiner would put his hand on the fire. If S. had any information that he shouldn’t have, it was definitely not from the Landshut inspection, said the chief police officer.

Even if S. in the end cannot be assigned to the NSU 2.0, it is worth taking a closer look. Because even if no story about threatening emails comes to light, there is at least one story about the lack of distance between people like him and local politics. Eugen Prinz aka Hermann S. is more than just a real smack from the provinces.

In May 2019, the AfD invites various journalists to the “Conference of the Free Media” in the party’s parliamentary group in the Bundestag. With wraps and Asian poultry skewers, there is the opportunity to exchange ideas about possible cooperation between the AfD and the far-right of the blogger scene. Members of the Bundestag come into conversation with dubious authors, for example with the Islam critic, ex-CSU Munich spokesman and PI writer Michael Stürzenberger, who has several criminal records.

Wish for a more aggressive AfD

Götz Kubitschek should not be missing either, three representatives of the Identity Movement observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are there, including Herrmann S. and Eugen Prinz. The photo that was taken of him at the conference – S. wears an AfD collar and looks grim – he consistently uses as an author’s picture.

In the following February, Eugen Prinz addressed the AfD directly in a PI News article. In the text he formulates the wish for a new, aggressive AfD, whose politicians refuse to provide information to the established media and cause “inconvenience” to the parliamentarians of the established parties. The writer’s sympathy for the AfD is no secret.

There is also an online newspaper in which texts by Eugen Prinz appeared: klartext.la, a “platform for citizen journalism”, launched and supported by Rudolf Schnur from the Landshut CSU, who lives near the snake-breeding couple in Auloh. Schnur is the head of the CSU parliamentary group in the city council.

In 2015, Schnur and S. agreed on a collaboration – and on the establishment of the “Immigration” department supervised by S., in which interested citizens can find out more about crimes committed by people with a migration background. Prinz promptly ranted about a German Rape Wave, an alleged wave of rape by refugees.

No clear border to the AfD

What does Schnur, the CSU man say? Today he claims to media representatives that he ended his collaboration with S. in 2015 and has not been in contact with the man since. On his own homepage, however, it once sounded different, where it was said that the immigration department had been “outsourced”. Because it gets so much attention.

It does not necessarily speak in favor of a clear demarcation of the CSU from the right wing when the armed snake breeder, who serves as a court reporter to the AfD, has been hanging out with their city council politicians for years – if not buddies.

In 2008, Schnur also founded the Landshut Citizens’ Forum, which was renamed the aktiv.bayern association in 2016. For events of this club, Hermann S. again advertised vigorously on his blog, he is said to have also initiated events in the restaurant of a gymnastics club.

In 2016 Vera Lengsfeld came to the restaurant, shortly afterwards the journalist Iris Nicole Masson, about whom you can hardly find anything via Google search today, except for the event announcement from the pen of Eugen Prinz. CSU man Schnur is also said to have been on site on both evenings. Because of xenophobic failures in the context of the lectures, the gymnastics club then banned the club aktiv.bayern from entering.

King defies the threats

Schnur no longer wants to comment on this topic, and he also refuses a personal conversation – as does Hermann S. Instead: A visit to Anja König, SPD chairwoman in Landshut, who received threatening letters in 2017. On a photo that was sent along with her, someone had smeared a swastika on her forehead, the letter said: “You soci-devils all belong to Auschwitz.”

A perpetrator could not be identified at the time, now she has presented the letters to the public prosecutor again. For König, the connection between the CSU and the new right blogger is nothing new. “We have known for a long time that Mr. Schnur should be treated with caution and that he does not shy away from being close to the aforementioned people. Nobody can tell me that they have lost contact, ”she says.

König also criticizes the Landshut CSU for helping the three AfD councilors to have a greater say in the city parliament by increasing the number of committee seats. While Prime Minister Söder now calls the AfD the enemy and regrets the rapprochement that the CSU pursued in 2018 towards the AfD, there are apparently fewer fears of contact between CSU members and the far right at the local level.

Some time ago, König received an anonymous message on his cell phone, which alludes to her WhatsApp profile picture with her granddaughter in a subliminally aggressive way. König, who is known as a committed campaigner against right-wing extremism, does not want to be intimidated by it. “I already said in 2017 that they should tell me that face to face. I am always open to discussions. But if nothing comes of that, they’re cowardly dogs. “