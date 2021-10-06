The attack occurred at the Timberview Institute in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others sustained unspecified injuries. Hours later, the authorities confirmed the arrest of one of the students from this educational center.

An 18-year-old student opened fire during a school fight in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. The event left four people injured and although the young man tried to flee, he was arrested by the authorities hours later.

At a press conference, the Deputy Chief of the Arlington Police Department, Kevin Kolbye, specified that three of the injured are students and were taken to a hospital, and the other is an adult, a teacher at the institute.

Police identified 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins as a suspect.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today's incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.



Simpkins was arrested without confrontation with authorities and is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

“We, as a state that works with local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is prosecuted quickly and effectively,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference on the Texas-Mexico border after the event.

According to the authorities, the shooting started due to a fight between two students that took place in the classroom.

“Once again, I want to insist again that this is not a random act of violence. It is not about someone attacking our schools. This is about a student, who got into a fight and pulled out a gun.” Kolbye assured.

Currently, no student can enter any school in the Arlington school district since all are “locked” explained Kolbye, a measure that will be lifted later so that parents can enter and pick up their children.

The Timberview Institution, opened in 2004, serves 1,900 students in grades nine through twelve. Police also referred to threats of school shootings that have been made on social media.

“We have received many comments on social media about threats to our schools by young children. I want the message to be there if this is not something that continues. We will investigate them. The Federal Government will also do it … Our allies will be able to investigate them if they don’t live in our city, and we’ll take them to a successful prosecution, so I’m just pleading with the community to try and stop any kind of threats that come from social media, “Kolbye said.

School shootings continue after their face-to-face reopening.

After the reopening of educational institutions following the pandemic restrictions, school shootings have not stopped.

This security problem has been a constant in the United States since the Columbine, Colorado massacre in April 1999, in which 13 people lost their lives.

The most devastating shooting at a Texas school was in May 2018 when a 17-year-old man opened fire at the Santa Fe school near Houston, killing 10 people with a shotgun and pistol. Most of the victims were students.

