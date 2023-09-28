Fouad L. (32 years old) is a Rotterdam resident who left a trail of sadness in Rotterdam on Thursday by shooting three people – including his neighbor and her daughter – dead. Sources around the investigation confirm this. L. received a community service order of 40 hours at the end of 2021 for abusing his rabbit. It was his deceased neighbor who called the police about this.
Adrianne de Koning, Sander van der Werff, Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
00:06
