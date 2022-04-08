It is unknown what mistake was made. The Los Angeles police are doing everything they can to recapture Jackson. “The investigation continues and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is working hard to get Mr. Jackson back into custody,” People said in a statement describing Jackson’s release as “unintentional.”

Jackson, 19, is suspected of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker more than a year ago when he was walking the singer’s three bulldogs. Dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times and then spent a month in the hospital. During the violent incident, the suspects also took two of the three bulldogs with them, but they were later returned. Whoever brought the beasts back is seen as an accomplice. There are a total of five suspects in the case.