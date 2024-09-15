Suspect arrested was calm and showed no emotion, county sheriff says | Photo: EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

The suspect in the possible second attack on former President Donald Trump this Sunday (15) was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 years oldfrom Hawaii, according to the North American network Fox News and the newspaper New York Times.

The alleged assassination attempt took place this Sunday (15) around 1:30 pm (local time) at the Republican candidate’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Secret Service agents shot the suspect who was carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle with a precision scope 370 meters from where the former president was playing.

The gun barrel was reportedly spotted on a fence by the agent who was ahead of Trump to inspect the area before the former president arrived at the next hole on the golf course. After the shots were fired, the suspect fled through the bushes and was identified by a witness, who managed to photograph the suspect’s car.

He was stopped on a highway heading to Martin County, where the local sheriff arrested the man who did not resist. According to the Daily MailSheriff William D. Snyder said the suspect was “calm and emotionless.”

Inside the wooded area, close to Trump’s property, “a weapon similar to an AK-47, two backpacks and a GoPro camera” were found, according to information provided by the Secret Service at the press conference.

The FBI is investigating the case. If the suspect’s motive is confirmed, this will be the second assassination attempt on Trump during his White House campaign.