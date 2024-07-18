Ukrainian intelligence officer Chervinsky to be placed under house arrest in bribery case

The former commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF VSU) Roman Chervinsky will be placed under house arrest in a bribery case. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua in Telegram.

“Former intelligence officer Chervinsky has been given a preventive measure in the $100,000 bribe case — 24-hour house arrest,” the publication says. It is specified that his lawyers asked to leave the current preventive measure — being free on bail of nine million hryvnia. This decision was made in another case — the missile attacks on the Kanatovo airfield in the summer of 2022.

In addition, Chervinsky is suspected of involvement in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 (SP-1 and SP-2) gas pipelines. The American newspaper The Washington Post wrote about this in 2023.