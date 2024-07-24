Turkish Interior Ministry: Saboteur who blew up Russian Armed Forces officer’s Land Cruiser in Moscow detained

A suspect in the bombing of a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has been detained in Turkey.

It is reported that this is Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov. After Serebryakov planted a bomb under a car in Moscow, he managed to fly to Turkey and get to the famous resort of Bodrum.

The arrest was made possible through cooperation with Interpol

The arrest was reported by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He toldthat representatives of the Russian division of Interpol called the headquarters of the Turkish department of Interpol/Europol at 10:30 (the same time as Moscow time) and reported that “a man named Yevgeny Serebryakov, a Russian citizen, committed a terrorist attack in Moscow using a car packed with explosives and arrived in the country on a Moscow-Bodrum plane.”

Turkish police found out that he left Bodrum airport at 9:40 a.m. and was not detained at the airport because his information was not in the international database of people wanted by Interpol.

The Turkish intelligence service, the Interpol department, the immigration department, and the counter-terrorism department were involved in the search. With the help of the data received from the Russian side, he was identified and detained.

“I congratulate our heroes who carried out the operation. We continue our fight against terrorists inside and outside our borders, as well as terrorism on a global scale,” said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He did not specify when the detainee’s extradition to Russia was planned.

Yerlikaya also published a video of Serebryakov’s arrest. The recording shows men in civilian clothes with pistols surrounding a white car, after which they drag the criminal out of the car and handcuff him while he is lying on the ground.

Serebryakov wrote his name in Ukrainian on social networks

As added ShotSerebryakov is a 30-year-old native of the Volgograd region. According to the channel, the man was interested in weapons and was looking for a job as a manager, before that he worked in a bank. In social networks, his name is written in Ukrainian.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that it had identified the suspect in the case of the explosion of a car belonging to a General Staff officer. And FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov admitted that the person who carried out the explosion had fled from Russia to Turkey.

An explosion in the north of Moscow occurred on the morning of July 24

On Wednesday, July 24, a jeep belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in a parking lot on Sinyavinskaya Street in the capital. As a result, two people were injured: the driver’s driver had his feet torn off, and a female passenger was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The bomber attached the IED to the bottom of the car and then detonated it remotely. According to preliminary information, the bomb had the power of 500 grams of TNT equivalent.

It is approvedthat he acted in accordance with the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.