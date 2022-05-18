Mohamed el Aissaoui will ask the court this week to suspend his pre-trial detention after more than three years. He has strongly denied for years that he was involved in underworld violence on behalf of the suspected organization of Ridouan Taghi and says that he “talked in” in message traffic. He now emphasizes that precisely at the risk of his own life, he has constantly ‘sticked his neck out’ to prevent liquidations – several times in vain.

Without ever the name of Ridouan Taghi According to El Aissaoui, ‘purely because of his conscience and his faith’, he persistently and clearly warned of impending assassination attempts from Taghi’s quarter. He knew about this because, according to himself, he had become involved in a violent, criminal environment against his will. ,,I have nothing to do with murder plans. I couldn’t live with the idea that I hadn’t prevented liquidations when I had that chance.”