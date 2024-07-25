Zelensky: 18-year-old suspect in Farion’s murder detained in Dnipro

The alleged killer of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion has been detained in eastern Ukraine. The young man attempted to assassinate the politician on July 19. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The arrest operation was very difficult. During these days, hundreds of specialists from the National Police of Ukraine and other services worked to solve the murder Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko reported to him about the detention of a suspect in Dnipro. He turned out to be an 18-year-old young man. Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone who worked for several days to clarify the case and brought the investigation closer to establishing the full truth.

It took the security team 139 hours to catch the suspect in Farion’s murder

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Igor Klimenko, shared details of the investigation. According to him, sufficient evidence has been collected that it was the detainee who shot Farion. He shared what work the investigators did to catch him. Thus, Klimenko claims, law enforcement officers checked every corner along the shooter’s escape route and searched about 100 hectares of forest.

139 hours of continuous work by a huge team of operatives, investigators, criminal analysts, experts, police services, and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. Igor KlimenkoHead of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Finally, investigators tracked down the shooter and established his identity. Thanks to his photograph, operatives were able to track down the criminal.

Photo: Anastasiia Smolienko / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

The shooter had been preparing for the assassination attempt for two months.

It is known that the 18-year-old detainee is a resident of Dnipro. During the preparation for the assassination attempt, he rented at least three apartments in Lviv. He is currently in custody. “So far, the investigation is inclined to believe that the shooter is only the perpetrator,” Klimenko emphasized, emphasizing that the circumstances and details of the murder, including the probable customer, are being established.

As reported by “Country Politics”the detained young man’s name is Vyacheslav Zinchenko, he was born in 2006. The young man studied at the 62nd gymnasium in Dnepr and played football for the team of the municipal children’s and youth sports school (MDUSSh) “U-19”.

According to “Ukrainian Truth” He arrived in Lviv by train and left the city the same way. He had been preparing for the assassination attempt for about two months. At the same time, several weeks before the attack, the man had been watching Farion’s house. According to eyewitnesses, he came every day at 10 a.m., sat on a bench and watched the politician’s entrance.

Frame: Telegram channel “Politics of the Country”

The shooter’s friends said he was “a very decent guy.”

Farion’s neighbor in the building, who saw the young man on duty, said that she immediately noticed him. She added that it was difficult to describe him, since he came to the entrance in closed clothes, a hat and red gloves. In her opinion, the observer had a strange appearance. “He did everything so that no one would recognize him, glasses, sat quietly, crossed his legs,” the woman recalled.

She also saw the alleged perpetrator on the day of the attack on the politician. According to her, the young man seemed strange to her.

In turn, an acquaintance of the suspect named Jan shared with his opinion of him. A young man who played on the same football team with Zinchenko and was friends with their families said that the detainee lived with his mother and was a “very decent guy.” Zinchenko’s friend added that he was a good student. “I would never have thought that he could do something like that. I am sure that he did not do anything like that,” he believes.