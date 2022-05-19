The white supremacist teenager accused of killing 10 African Americans in a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, He appeared this Thursday before the judge who ordered his preventive detention while conducting the investigation.

Payton Gendron, 18, dressed in the orange uniform of American prisoners and a mask, stood silent before Judge Craig Hannah of the Buffalo court.

“The defendant remains in custody,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

The next hearing will take place on June 9. Several relatives of the suspect were in the room, according to tweets from local press journalists. An audience member yelled “Payton, you’re a coward!” when he left handcuffed, according to a video posted on the website of the local news channel WGRZ.

Gendron is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others during a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, in one of the worst racist massacres in recent US history, corroded, according to President Joe Bilden, by the ” venom” supremacist.

Payton Grendon, the white supremacist who murdered 10 African Americans in a Buffalo supermarket.

Wearing a bulletproof vest, helmet and armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, the young man, who in a 180-page manifesto posted on social networks declares himself “fascist”, “racist” and “anti-Semite”, broadcast his attack live I would have carefully prepared for months.

He chose Tops supermarket because it is located in a neighborhood with a majority black population. Gendron has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge. The authorities are considering the possibility of also charging him with a hate crime and terrorism.

During his visit to Buffalo to comfort the families of the victims last Tuesday, Biden described the massacre that has shocked the country as “domestic terrorism” and led the president to once again urge Congress to regulate the free movement of firearms. assault on the streets of the country.

The president has always run into Republican opposition against any regulation. So far this year, the Gun Violence Archive organization has registered more than 200 “mass shootings” in the country, where weapons left nearly 20,000 violent deaths in 2021.

AFP

