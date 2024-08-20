Investigative Committee: Foreigner detained for fatal attack on elderly couple in New Moscow

A 38-year-old native of Tajikistan was detained in New Moscow for attacking a married couple. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the capital’s department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on August 19, a foreigner attacked pensioners with an axe. The man could not be saved, and his wife was hospitalized in serious condition.

A case has been opened against the suspect under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) and Part 3 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 105 (“Attempted Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers continue to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

