According to US media, the suspect is a 58-year-old man. © Stephanie Matat/AP

He is said to have been caught with an assault rifle by Trump’s bodyguards – after fleeing in a car, the suspect was finally caught. US media are now reporting details about the man.

Washington – According to US media, security authorities have identified the suspect following the alleged attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. The man arrested is said to be a 58-year-old from the US state of North Carolina who recently moved to Hawaii, as reported by the New York Times, among others, citing police sources. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

According to the newspaper, the suspect is said to have publicly advocated support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia on several occasions. It is unclear whether there is a connection between his political orientation and the incident in West Palm Beach, Florida. There, the man armed with an assault rifle was picked up by the Secret Service, the bodyguards opened fire and arrested the man a short time later on a highway near the crime scene.

“I don’t know what happened in Florida and I hope things were just blown out of proportion,” CNN quoted the suspect’s son as saying. “He’s a good father and a great person.” Fox News reported that the suspect had been in trouble with the law several times. dpa