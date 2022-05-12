UpdateThe man suspected of involvement in the drama in Geldermalsen in which his wife Anna (38) and son Dani (6) died has tried to take his own life in his cell in Germany. “His condition is critical,” the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

“The 40-year-old man who was arrested in Germany last Tuesday on suspicion of a double murder and arson in Geldermalsen was found this morning in his cell after an attempted suicide,” a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service in Arnhem told De Gelderlander. He is currently in a German hospital. His condition is critical.”

How the suicide attempt could have happened ‘is currently the subject of investigation’, according to the Public Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service is ‘in close contact with the German justice system’ about this. It is not yet clear what the consequences will be for the criminal investigation.

The arrest of the suspect appears to have been a fluke of the German customs. He wanted to check the car of Joost M. (40) on Monday evening, but the Dutchman ran off when he noticed the customs officers. A European arrest warrant had been issued against him for murder and/or manslaughter and arson.

The Zoll inspectors saw the black Renault Megane with Dutch registration at about 10 pm driving on the A44 between Dortmund and Kassel.

They decided to proceed with a routine check, but they had to postpone it for a while. The driver of the car apparently noticed them and took off at high speed. The customs officers then give chase.

At the Büren junction, about 30 kilometers below Paderborn, the Dutchman left the Autobahn and raced towards Steinhausen (part of the city of Büren). He only slowed down and finally stopped after his pursuers turned on the blue flashing light and stop signal on their vehicle. During the subsequent check, the driver refused to disclose his personal details. His search and search of the vehicle yielded clues to his identity.

After requesting his information, it turned out that the Dutchman was wanted. The examining magistrate in Arnhem had issued a European arrest warrant against him the day before ‘for murder and/or manslaughter and arson’, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Hamm said in writing to this site.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, unlike the Germans, can’t really say more about it. “I cannot comment on the reason why the Public Prosecution Service does not want to say more about it.”

The arrested suspect is Joost M., father of the family. According to the Dutch police, he is suspected of involvement in the case in Geldermalsen. Mother Anna (38) and son Dani (6) died this week in that drama. The two were found Monday morning after a fire appeared to be raging in their home on Emmalaan.

Abridged surrender to the Netherlands

Suspect M. appeared on Tuesday before the investigating judge of the court in Paderborn. During the hearing, he did not comment on the allegations against him, but agreed to an abridged surrender procedure. This means that a decision must be made on his surrender within ten days after the detainee has given his consent (instead of within sixty days).

The court of Paderborn ordered that the suspect be arrested pending the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Hamm on his detention. That decision is expected soon.

A spokesman for the Dutch police has previously announced that M. will be taken to the border by the Germans if surrendered. “From there, the KMAR (Royal Marechaussee, ed.) or members of the investigation team can take over the suspect.”

Emergency services at Emmalaan in Geldermalsen where Anna (38) and Dani (6) were killed in a drama. © William Heightyling

