Mexico state. The Attorney General of the State of Mexico reported on the arrest of José Orlando “N”, who is being investigated for his Probable participation in the femicide of a 17-year-old adolescentoccurred in October in Toluca.

The Edomex Prosecutor’s Office indicated that, according to the inquiries carried out by its staff, it was possible to determine that the teenager attended a party organized in Valle de Toluca and did not return to his home. She was later found lifeless in a vacant lot in the Barrio La Teresona, of that town.

The arrest of José Orlando “N” occurred in the Warrior status. The detainee was transferred to the State of Mexico and admitted to the Santiaguito Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center in Almoloya de Juárez.

José Orlando “N” will remain in detention and at the disposal of a judge, who must determine his legal situation.

The findings of the authorities for the femicide:

Investigators determined that the teenager attended a party on October 29.

The event was held in the Toluca Valley, as far as the young woman arrived, but she did not return to her home.

On October 30, the lifeless body of the 17-year-old adolescent was located in a vacant lot in the La Teresona neighborhood, in the city of Toluca.

After various investigations, after the discovery of the body, José Orlando “N” was identified as possibly responsible for the femicide.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicates that on the day of the events, the victim, together with José Orlando “N”, attended the party and when leaving the place, he allegedly deprived her of her life.

Due to the evidence presented in the case by the staff of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, a judge granted the arrest warrant against the suspect.

The Prosecutor’s Office informs that for the capture of José Orlando “N” intelligence actions and field work were carried out, until his possible location was determined.

It was necessary, on behalf of the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office, to request support from the authorities of the states of Oaxaca and Guerreroto locate the suspect, who was hidden in points of these entities, to evade the action of justice.

The arrest of José Orlando “N” occurred with the implementation of an operation in the municipality of Marquelia, Guerrerosuccessfully achieving the capture of the suspect.

José Orlando “N” is considered innocent until a conviction is handed down against him as established by law.

Finally, the public is asked that, if they know the detainee, they send information or complaints to the mail [email protected] or to phone 800 7028770.