Last Wednesday, July 24, the suspect of committing fraud and scam against immigrants undocumented Through a well-elaborated plan, Cedillo was extradited to Westchester following his arrest on July 8, leaving him without bail.

The subject was identified after an exhaustive investigation was carried out. Yonkers Police Department in 2019, being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his victims.

According to authorities, the older man’s plan was to ask for 8 thousand dollars to parents of children born in the United States to help them obtain a visa that would lead them to obtain the American citizenship.

In fact, in 2019, the OfficeWestchester County District Attorney’s Officesaid a grand jury had issued an 87-count indictment against Cedillo.

MidHudson News reported that at the time, District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said the scams occurred between November 2013 and February 2019, involving 17 Yonkers victims who were seeking immigration assistance.

It was at that time that Cedillo was sent to prison, albeit on $25,000 bail to be released in 2020, when he made several virtual court appearances from Washington, although he did not attend in person despite later being asked to do so.

It is worth noting that Cedillo was offered a plea deal with a sentence of no more than four years in prison, but this time he will have to face bail jumping charges and an even longer sentence if found guilty.

All charges against Cedillo are merely accusations, and those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.