Suspect of attempted murder of blogger Sadykov detained in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh police managed to detain one of two suspects in the attempt on the life of opposition activist and blogger Aidos Sadykov. About it reports press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan.

The department said that on June 21, Altai Zhakanbaev independently contacted the internal affairs bodies of the republic. Police officers interrogated and detained him on the same day. The second suspect, Meymar Karataev, is still wanted.

It is noted that a criminal case was opened into the assassination attempt on Sadykov.

The attack on Sadykov took place on June 18 in Kyiv. It was reported that an unknown person shot the blogger while he was in a car with his wife. The activist was hospitalized and is in serious condition.