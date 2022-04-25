Home page World

Maddie McCann is still missing, two years ago a German became the focus of the investigation. Now Christian B. breaks his silence, he has done “almost nothing”.

Oldenburg – It is one of the most mysterious criminal cases in Europe, even 15 years after her disappearance, the fate of little Maddie McCann from Great Britain is still not clear. Two years ago, a man from Germany became the focus of the investigation. Christian B. was formally accused in Portugal a few days ago explained. Now the man, who has been convicted several times, expressed himself in a letter. He did “almost nothing”.

Exactly what happened at the resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, is still the subject of many investigations. In the meantime, not only investigators in Portugal are dealing with the mysterious missing person case, officials in Great Britain and Germany are also trying to clarify the fate of the little Briton. On Thursday, the public prosecutor’s office in the Portuguese region of Faro announced that a man from Germany was a suspect in the case. Missing Maddie McCann’s parents welcome Portuguese investigators’ move “This reflects progress in the investigations being carried out by the Portuguese, German and British authorities,” the parents’ website said in a statement.

Madeleine’s parents hoped that the investigators were wrong in their suspicion of murder. It is important to note that the suspect has not yet been charged in connection with her daughter’s disappearance in May 2007, the statement said. “Despite the odds, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and that we will be reunited with her.”

Missing Maddie McCann: Christian B. breaks his silence – 45-year-old is considered a formal suspect

As the dpa reports, the suspect is said to be the 45-year-old German Christian B. In June 2020, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Braunschweig public prosecutor announced that the imprisoned Christian B. was suspected of murder in the case. The Oldenburg public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday in general that there had recently been a request for legal assistance from Portugal, which had been granted. However, the spokesman did not give any details about the suspect. The procedure will be conducted in Portugal, it said.

However, the 45-year-old apparently vigorously denies any involvement in the crime against little Maddie McCann. Like the one among others mirror had reported that the 45-year-old should be a multiple criminal. In a five-page letter, which according to British media reports is said to have been sent to a friend, the 45-year-old now breaks his silence and denies the crime against little Maddie McCann. The letter lies to the British Daily Mail apparently before.

Missing Maddie McCann: Suspect says he made ‘some stupid mistakes’

According to the British newspaper, the 45-year-old is said to be “the most famous villain in the world”. But the German also explains in the letter: “And I didn’t do anything. Well, almost nothing.” Accordingly, Christian B. is said to have admitted in the letter: “Drug dealers, burglary in houses, living in cars and when I was 17, there was something with children”. But Christian B. does not want to have anything to do with the crime against little Maddie. The German is also said to have explained in the letter: “I didn’t attack anyone after I was 18. I made some silly mistakes when I was younger, but who doesn’t?”

Christian B. is therefore certain that the authorities have no evidence against him in the Maddie case and “they still don’t have him”. The German is also said to have written in the letter: “Welcome to the greatest adventure imaginable.”

Maddie McCann: Can the disappearance of the little Brit still be clarified?

The fact that the 45-year-old actually did not attack anyone after his 18th birthday However, authorities from Germany, among others, do not believe this. Christian B. is currently serving a several-year prison sentence in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, for raping a woman in 2005. The rape took place at the victim’s home, near Praia da Luz in Portugal. So close to where Maddie McCann disappeared from a resort.