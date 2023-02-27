The Portuguese authorities and Royal Netherlands Marechaussee arrested a 25-year-old man at Lisbon airport on Monday afternoon who is suspected of involvement in the death of a 21-year-old man in Vegasstraat in Amsterdam North.
The police were alerted on Sunday evening by concerned friends. In a video on Twitter, a police spokesman says that ‘their feeling was not right and that turned out to be right afterwards. Unfortunately, officers found the resident’s lifeless body.’ An investigation revealed that he had been the victim of ‘a serious violent crime’.
The relationship between the victim and the suspect is still under investigation. A day after the incident, an investigation is still being carried out in the house. Employees of Forensic Investigation walk in and out in white suits and put evidence in a bus.
According to local residents, a family lives there. They cannot confirm that there had been a fight in the home prior to the incident, as AT5 writes.
