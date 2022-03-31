The German police have arrested a suspect seven months after the poisoning of seven students at the technical university of Darmstadt. A 32-year-old woman from Mainz is suspected of attempted murder. The public prosecutor in Darmstadt and the police headquarters in southern Hesse report this in a joint press release.

Because she was mentally insane at the time, she was placed in a mental institution. She would also be enrolled at the university.

The seven students became ill on August 23 after drinking something to which an unknown ‘dangerous’ substance had been added. They had ‘serious health problems, including symptoms of poisoning’. A 30-year-old student became blue-skinned and in critical condition, and another was hospitalized.

Police in the city south of Frankfurt went on a massive rampage and treated the case as an attempted murder. Trace analysis eventually led to the suspect woman. The police said at the time that the pungent odor may have been put in water containers and cartons of milk.

Relieved

The university is ‘very relieved that the crime could be solved’, says TU president Tanja Brühl on the TU website. “We are happy that those affected have recovered. We would like to thank all TU members for their extensive support for the police investigations.’ Brühl also thanked the investigative authorities for ‘their intensive work, the extensive personal commitment and the close cooperation with the university’.

The police have had the help of more than 1000 witnesses, the Public Prosecution Service and the police report. The detectives were able to determine, among other things, on the basis of digital forensic traces that the suspect was probably in the relevant building on the night of August 23, 2021.

