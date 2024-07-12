ANDThe suspect in the crossbow shooting murder of the wife and two daughters of a BBC presenter in Bushey, outside London, has been arrested, reported on Friday the Hertfordshire Police, outside the capital.

The man was Kyle Clifford, 26, who was found on Wednesday with serious injuries in a cemetery in the Enfield district, north of London, and taken to hospital, but police were unable to make an official arrest.

Clifford, who was reportedly the boyfriend of one of the victims, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The triple murder took place on Tuesday night at the home of BBC horse racing presenter John Hunt. The presenter’s wife and two daughters – Carol Hunt, 61, and Hannah and Louise, aged 28 and 25 respectively – were found with serious injuries but died shortly afterwards.

Police at the scene. Photo:AFP Share

Detective Constable Rob Hall, of Hertfordshire’s crime unit, said today that they were “very concerned” with the victims’ families at “this tragic time” and that the investigation was “progressing well and as a result we have now arrested a man.”

Investigations are continuing at this time.” According to initial investigations, the attack was deliberate and was “targeting” the three deceased people, while local press has indicated that the suspect is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the murdered girls.

EFE Agency