After extensive searches, the police were able to arrest the suspected perpetrator. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A man was found dead on his balcony in Stuttgart on Wednesday evening. Now the police have arrested a suspected perpetrator.

Stuttgart – Shortly after the alleged murder of a 45-year-old, special police forces in Stuttgart stormed an apartment at night and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

The 42-year-old is suspected of having shot the 45-year-old man, the police said early in the morning. The victim was found dead on a balcony in the Zuffenhausen district on Wednesday evening. According to initial findings, the man had been shot.

After extensive searches, in which a police helicopter was also used, the suspect was arrested without resistance by special police forces in the Rot district.

According to the police, danger to the public could not be completely ruled out during the search for the suspected perpetrator. That's why residents were asked to stay at home and avoid the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen area. According to their own statements, the investigators currently do not believe that the man's death has anything to do with the feud between two rival groups in the Stuttgart area that has been raging for months. dpa