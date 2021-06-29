Little by little, Suso Santana begins to assimilate that there will no longer be preseason, training, travel, games, goals … All this is already part of his story because a few weeks ago he announced that he was hanging up his boots, although he would have liked it to be otherwise. “I did not want to retire in these conditions, in times of pandemic and without an audience, but now I’m focused on my new role “, said the former captain in an interview on Canarian Television.

The one from Taco, did not want to enter into controversy, but admitted that Ramis is “the one who makes the decision and that’s it. I said it was not clear because he had not spoken to me, but later we did and we made it all clear “, informed Suso who has agreed to be attached to the sports management and Ambassador in the Centennial year.

“I am happy”he admitted. “Cordero and the president have offered me this opportunity. I will be close to my colleagues and in a facet that I like. There were doubts because I was thinking about whether to retire or not, but I think I made the right decision because I did not see myself with another shirt. Now, I’ll be calmer, “he said.

Throughout the 337 games he played with the Tenerife shirt, he has had experiences for all tastes. Among the positives, he highlighted the first promotion from Second B to Second Division, “with that playoff and last game. Wearing this shirt is special and a real pride “. On the negative side, of course, there is the meeting in Getafe, the day of the non-promotion. “The other day, they gave me the video and I didn’t even open it because it’s still complicated for me. I missed playing in the First Division with this shirt “, he lamented.

From the fans he only had words of gratitude and hopes that “they will remember me as an honest person who did not keep anything.” He also defended the quarry work of Tenerife. “I have always said that I wish there were more in the first team, but they must earn it. Getting there is relatively easy, but it is more difficult to stay. We have a good quarry and we must take care of it, “he said.