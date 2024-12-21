He Sevilla FC It will move in this winter market and, in this sense, for the desired arrivals to occur, it will also be necessary to execute some departure. One of the men who can change his scene is susowhose contract expires in June and to whom Sevilla FC is not going to offer a renewal. A possible departure of the Cádiz native in January would release a sensitive pinch of wage bill And if the Nervión entity also receives a transfer amount, that’s great.

Suso’s performance has plummeted in recent times, either due to different injuries or irregularities in his game. With García Pimienta this campaign, he has only played 138 minutes in LaLigaa very low participation for a footballer of his level.

He Valencia CF It is one of the clubs that has been interested in the Sevilla winger, although in the case of the team that aspires to an operation in which Sevilla FC would practically have to ‘give’ the player. As it is, some exotic doors open, like the one in the UANL Tigers Mexican, a possibility that is causing talk in Liga MX in recent hours.

According to several media outlets in the country, the operation would be feasible for 3 million euros, an amount that Tigres UANL can assume. But those from San Nicolás de los Garza would not be the only club in Mexico with which the Cádiz native has been linked, who would also have been offered to Rayados de Monterreywhere his former teammates Lucas Ocampos, Tecatito Corona and Óliver Torres are active, as well as the ex-betic Sergio Canales. suso has to decide. To date he has always chosen to exhaust his contract at Sevilla FC