Berlin (dpa)

Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United coach, believes that the crowd’s protests against the club’s owners have gone “too far”, after they postponed the team’s match with Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday.

United was one of the English clubs that participated in the separatist European Super League project, which quickly collapsed.

The Glazers, who owned the club through a 2005 acquisition, have long been unpopular but have come under increasing criticism in recent weeks.

Fans of protesters stormed the stadium on Sunday, and a minority clashed with police officers outside the stadium.

Solskjaer feels that the protests have gone too far in light of the excesses at Old Trafford. “It was a difficult day,” the United coach said before the team’s meeting with its Italian host Roma today (Thursday) in the second leg of the semi-final round of the European League

For us”.

“Of course we wanted to play and beat Liverpool, even for the fans, our mission should be to achieve good results on the field,” Solskjaer added. “This is what the players focus on and so do me, but as I said before the match, we should listen, hear the voices of the fans.” Everyone has the right to protest ».

“But it should be in a peaceful way, unfortunately, when you storm, and when the police are injured, this is a very long step, and when you get out of control in this way, it is about the police, and it is not related to expressing opinions,” Solskjaer said.

Other clubs are trying to participate in the separation attempt to build bridges with the fans, and while communication with the fans should be better, Solskjaer understands that “United” is taking such steps.

“Of course, my focus should be on the results, but you don’t have to be a missile scientist to see that we have challenges to deal with. There are disagreements,” Solskjaer stressed.

“I would be sad if all the good work the players did was interrupted,” Solskjaer added. Our focus is on playing well and getting to the final now.

United co-owner Joel Glazer issued a public apology to United fans in the wake of the Super League’s collapse, and Solskjaer has now revealed that he has received a personal message from the owners.

“I was communicating with the owners, and I received a personal apology, and they apologized to the fans for that,” Solskjaer said. They listen to me, they listen to the crowd, and I’m sure of it. Better communication will be coming. ”

Solskjaer’s focus is now on overcoming the Roma hurdle and reaching the European League final, especially after the great English team’s 6-2 victory over its Italian counterpart in the first-leg match that took place at Old Trafford last Thursday.

“Sometimes friction and challenges can push things forward,” said Solskjaer, who dreams of winning his first continental title with United. “The past few weeks have been difficult.”

“I got support, I have to say it,” said the United coach. I have been assigned the responsibility and I am in charge of football affairs, and I understand that the fans want to see titles and progress, and I hope we can reach the final. This is a short-term fix, then we move from there. ”