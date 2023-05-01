The F1 Academy is born

This last weekend in April will be full of events to follow for motorsport enthusiasts, from two to four wheels. In addition to Formula 1, the WEC and the MotoGP, however, there will be another series that will take to the track in these days, marking a historic and awaited debut. The reference is to F1 AcademyThe new championship created by the leaders of the Circus which we want to add to the pyramid of the other two preparatory series for entry into Formula 1: the F2 and the F3.

All-female series

The peculiarity of the F1 Academy, however, is that it is a all-female seriesthought of as springboard for young girls who have the desire to try to embark on a professional career in the premier category of motorsport. The idea of ​​this competition, which is taking place these days on the Austrian Red Bull track, is not to compete with the W Series, but to provide a starting point for young drivers, who often struggle to reach the top due to the lack adequate basic training.

Long times

Interviewed by The Guardiantalked about the new category too Susie Wolff. The former British driver – formerly a reserve driver for the Williams team – is one of the most influential women in the world of motorsport. Wife of the boss of the Mercedes house, Toto Wolff, was recently appointed managing director of the F1 Academy. However, the 40-year-old Scotsman is realistic about the chances of seeing a girl race in Formula 1 in the coming years: “I think it will take at least another eight or ten years before that happens.”He admitted.

Few names to draw among

“It’s already difficult for all male riders – added Wolff again, explaining her reasoning – there are only 20 places on the starting grid and that is why it will take some time”. According to the former team principal of the Venturi Formula E team, there needs to be more girls and women interested in pursuing the dream of Formula 1. “It will be a very slow process, it is not easy. It’s going to be a long road, and the numbers aren’t shifting significantly. The pool of talent is too small, so the best ones fail to emerge”he concluded.