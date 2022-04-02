Seven world titles and no changes. Lewis’ growth path Hamilton it only touched on the working aspects – driving, relations with the team, teammates and the media – but not the personal ones.

According to Susie Wolff – wife of Mercedes team principal – Sir Lewis would be the same person he met over 20 years ago, when Hamilton was still racing karts: “Yes, absolutely, it is the same one that I have known and I say it without problems. Just two days ago, we were remembering something that happened in the days of karting: if I haven’t seen him for a while, the first thing he does is ask me how are my parents, John and Sally. I have watched some of the races with Anthony, his father, and it is absolutely the same. I only have much admiration and respect for Lewisfor what he has achieved, for how he manages his life to be the best driver possibleWolff told the podcast Beyond the Grid. “It’s amazing how it can perform in moments of pressure, it has incredible qualities in and out of the car. As a pilot and as a person, sI am inspired by Lewis. Obviously, I see there are some negative comments about him, but it takes courage to be different. It’s easy to be the same as everyone else, just run and that’s it, without worrying about anything. He has the courage to be different and to act as a sounding board for other causes, and I think that should be commended. Because the easiest way is to do nothing“.