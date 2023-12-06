by STEFANO OLLANU

The Wolff case explodes

The newspaper Business F1 Magazine had revealed that behind the scenes of Formula 1 the waters were about to become increasingly more troubled, given that a real storm relating to a possible conflict of interest involving Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Stoddart.

On Tuesday evening the International Automobile Federation made official the opening of an investigation into the matter, without however publicly explaining the protagonists of the possible infringement.

FOM and Mercedes immediately said they were certain of the unfoundedness of the accusations, highlighting with regret that they had learned of the investigation from the media and that they had not been informed in advance by the Federation.

Susie Wolff’s very harsh stance

The response did not take long Susie Wolffreleased last night on Instagram: “I am deeply offendedbut unfortunately not surprised by the public accusations made against me this evening. It is disheartening that my integrity has been called into question in this way, especially when it seems to be rooted in a intimidating and misogynistic behavior, which focuses on my marital status rather than my abilities. Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered numerous obstacles and I refuse to allow these unfounded accusations to overshadow my dedication and passion for the F1 Academy. As a woman in motorsport I have faced my challenges, but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the path to success for future generations remains unwavering. In the strongest terms, I reject these accusations“.

Lewis Hamilton wanted to share Wolff’s message, publicly showing his support.

Susie Wolff has been managing director of the F1 Academy – the training series for women in motorsport – since March 1st, and before that she held the role of team principal and CEO for the Venturi Formula E team (2018-2022). At the head of the F1 Academy, you are called upon to answer directly to the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali.