Conflict of interest: Susie Wolff is out of it

Horner case, conflicts within the Red Bull team and the numerous driver transfer rumors as a consequence of these tensions. As if all this wasn't enough in Formula 1, in the last few hours another extra-sporting chapter has been added which this time sees protagonists Susie Wolff and the FIA. Last December, in fact, the International Automobile Federation had started an in-depth study relating to a alleged conflict of interest between a team leader and a member of the FOM, only to end the investigation two days later.

Complaint filed

Without naming names, it was clear that the FIA ​​had focused on Toto and Susie Wolff, Mercedes team principal and managing director of the F1 Academy respectively. A move that the FIA ​​had made public through a statement, but which was not at all digested by Susie Wolff, who recently declared that she had filed a complaint against the FIA ​​on March 4th.

Hamilton supports Susie

An action fully shared and supported by Lewis Hamilton, who will play his last season in Mercedes this year before joining Ferrari. On the eve of the Australian GP, ​​the seven-time world champion said he was “incredibly proud of Susie”, standing up for her to launch this great message. In fact, Hamilton also reported one “true lack of accountability within F1 and the FIA. In things that happen behind closed doors – continued #44 – there is no transparency and we need it, we and the enthusiasts. How can you trust the sport otherwise? Hopefully, the position that Susie is taking now can create a changeand will have a positive impact especially for women. It's still a male-dominated sport, and we live in a time where the message is that if you report it, you'll get fired, and that's a terrible narrative to project onto the world, especially when we're talking about inclusivity in this sport.”.

Russell also calls for more transparency

All this happens at a rather delicate moment and linked to the developments of Horner case, with the Red Bull employee having initially reported the team principal of the Milton Keynes company for transgressive behavior towards her, with the internal investigations having however agreed with the British manager and suspended the complainant, who subsequently appealed. Also in this matter, numerous drivers and managers had asked for greater transparency, starting with George Russelldirector of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association: “If things are transparent and we see the outcome of these cases, we all have the opportunity to judge for ourselves with all the facts and figures in front of us – has explained – but when these are not there, and there is no transparency, you always think there is something hidden. That's why I think it's a very important moment for F1, as Lewis said, to send the right message to everyone who supports, watches and wants to be involved in F1.”