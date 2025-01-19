Trump thanks his campaign advisor and next chief of staff during the celebration of his electoral victory

Trump has handed all power to his chief of staff, a veteran strategist who has achieved a prodigious change in the formation of the second government



01/19/2025



Updated at 06:27h.





The provocations are the same, the defiant tone has not changed and the show remains its favorite terrain. But, this time, something is different about donald trump: The chaos and drama that marked its first stage seem to be under control. He …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only