4 months have passed since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He left this world on 14 October and left. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is continuously campaigning on social media demanding justice for him. Now he has shared a throwback video of Sushant, seeing his fans getting emotional.

In the video, Sushant is sometimes seen running and sometimes cycling. His passion for fitness is clearly visible in the video. In the 2-minute video, Sushant is seen doing a heavy workout. While sharing the video, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in the caption- ‘A true inspiration.’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares the photo of Taimur playing cricket, wrote this in IPL caption

Earlier, Shweta shared a post and said that she will share the mind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Sushant’s fans. Shweta tweeted, ‘Mann ki baat for justice and a good opportunity to raise your voice for truth. Through this we can stay united and show that the public is waiting for justice. I would also like to thank my family who have always stood together. ‘

Pregnant Amrita Rao said- Husband RJ Anmol takes care of me, I read Bhagwad Gita every night for baby

Shweta continues to share some posts keeping the demand of brother Sushant for justice. Earlier, Shweta had written a long post on social media that she could not save her brother, but would definitely take justice. Shweta wrote, ‘Brother, I could not save you, but I will definitely get justice done. We both promised each other that we would protect each other. But, I failed in it, I failed! But today I make another promise to you and also to the whole country that we will know the truth. We will make you happy.