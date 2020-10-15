Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl often show love for each other on social media. Sushmita also keeps posting pictures and videos on Instagram with Rohman and her daughters. Susha was live on incidentally Insta. During this time his boyfriend was also with him. Some funny things happened during this time.

The question of marriage extended to Rohman

Sushmita got the fans to introduce Rohman and said, this handsome man is with me. His fans were pouring lots of love in the comment section. Meanwhile, a follower asked, ‘You are getting married?’ Sushmita smiled at this. He raised this question to Rohman. To this, Rohman replied, asking. Sushmita laughs at this and asks the neighbor to tell her. In talks, Rohman said that his hair has been forcefully cut.

Rohman hid his age from Sushmita

There is a difference of about 15 years between Rohman and Sushmita. Rohman is 15 years younger than him. Sushmita has told during an interview that earlier Rohman used to hide his age from her. Sushmita and Rohman got acquainted through social media messages. Rohman messaged Sushmita as a fan. Rohman was overjoyed when his reply was received. Rohman is now living with Sushmita and there is a very good bonding between the two.