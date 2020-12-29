BJP MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said that the farmers of Bihar are satisfied with the work of the NDA government. Hence the tactics like Bharat Bandh and Raj Bhavan march against the agricultural law failed. For the second time in a month, the farmers gave a shock to the opposition. Tighten it that not everyone becomes a farmer by sitting on a tractor and tying a turban with a sofa.

On Tuesday, the MP said that those who looted the fields and barns of Bihar for years, sparked tension in the village by running a land grab movement and killing the farmers, they are today to wash the blood stains from their faces. Has become a supporter. The leftist farmers who carried the palanquin of the Lalu-Rabdi government for 15 years are not able to show their face.

In another tweet, Sushil Modi said that how big a trick it is that those people who were marching in Patna against the new agricultural laws giving freedom to the farmers with limited market and tied prices, shouted in the universities They give slogans of giving.