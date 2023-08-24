Chinese sushi and sashimi lovers are feeling a sense of caution, after Japan began Thursday to drain the accumulated water at the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant site, in the Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese project was launched, 12 years after the worst nuclear disaster recorded since Chernobyl, and received approval from the International Atomic Energy Agency in early July.

However, China expressed its opposition to the project, and China summoned the Japanese ambassador on Tuesday to formally protest the project, and suspended all its imports of Japanese sea products. Last July, it also banned food imports from ten Japanese provinces, including those to which Fukushima belongs, which is what Hong Kong did on Tuesday. .

Until the picture becomes clear, restaurant owners express their dissatisfaction with what is happening.

“We are beginning to feel the repercussions of the Japanese decision,” the owner of a restaurant in Beijing told AFP, while his customers began to increasingly ask questions about the Japanese tuna that he provides in his restaurant, and some of them showed reluctance to buy it.

In Hong Kong, Jassi Choi, who works in the field of preparing Japanese meals, explains that the ban imposed by the local authorities will hinder his work, because “about 80% of the seafood that we use comes from Japan,” adding, “If more than half of the ingredients that I import are affected by the decision, It will be difficult for me to carry on with my work.”

Radioactive tritium

Mainland China and Hong Kong are the world’s two largest importers of Japanese food products, with imports worth 500 billion yen ($3.47 billion), according to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture.

The water that will be discharged has been treated to remove most of its radioactive elements.

However, removal of tritium, a radioactive substance that is dangerous to humans in large quantities, was not possible.

“Tritium has been dumped (from nuclear power plants) for decades without proven harmful effects on the environment or health,” nuclear expert Tony Hawker of the University of Adelaide (Australia) told AFP.

He notes that the level of tritium in Fukushima waters is far below what the World Health Organization specifies.

“Before, all our seafood products were imported from Japan,” restaurant owner Fang Changsheng told AFP.

But Changsheng currently imports its products from Chile, Spain and Russia.

At a sushi restaurant in Hong Kong, things are even more different.

“There are always people who don’t see it as a problem,” says Jackie Wong, a small business owner in the vibrant Wan Chai district.

He notes that it will take a few days to see the impact of the Japanese decision on his customers and possibly adapt to it, because the replacement of some Japanese marine products is difficult.

Jacy Choi agrees, saying, “Even if there were alternative products such as sea urchins from China, South Korea or Australia, I’m not sure I would offer them to my customers.”

He continues, “Discharging polluted water into the ocean is not a good step, of course, even if the water has been treated,” but “this is happening in many other places in the world,” adding, “What can we, ordinary citizens, do?”