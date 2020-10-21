In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, after the drug angle surfaced, about 22 people have been arrested. These include Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriends Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda and staff. Dipesh Sawant, now out on bail, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the Narcotics Control Bureau. Dipesh alleges that NCB arrested him illegally and has demanded 10 lakh compensation.

Wrong time of arrest shown in records

According to reports, Dipesh has written in the petition that NCB took him from his house on September 4 at 10 pm in custody. Whereas it was presented before the Magistrate after 36 hours i.e. on the afternoon of 6 September. It is also written in the petition that the arrests have been shown in the records on September 5 at 8 pm. There are reports that Deepesh is seeking compensation of Rs 10 lakh from NCB.

Sushant case investigation is not complete yet

Dipesh was arrested by the NCB on charges of drug procurement and peddlers. Sushant’s girlfriend Riya has been released on bail after spending almost 1 month in jail. On the other hand, the CBI has still not completed the investigation in Sushant case. However, according to the AIIMS panel report, Sushant did the suicide.